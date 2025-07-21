Scottie Scheffler claimed a commanding victory at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The 29‑year‑old captured the Claret Jug with a final score of 17 under par, finishing four shots ahead of his nearest competitor.

This win marks Scheffler’s fourth major title and comes with a new distinction. He has become the first player in the modern major championship era to win each of his first four majors by at least three strokes. His previous major victories include a three‑stroke Masters in 2022, a four‑stroke Masters defense in 2024, and a five‑stroke victory at the 2025 PGA Championship.

On Sunday, he started four strokes clear and extended that lead on the opening holes. Even a double‑bogey on the eighth did not derail him. He closed with a confident 68 and kept his margin intact.

Scheffler’s Open win cements a run of dominance reminiscent of Tiger Woods. He now trails only the likes of Young Tom Morris and James Braid from the early golfing era, who also achieved similar margins in their early majors.

Apart from shutting the door in this tournament, the 29-year-old now has a better hold of the world number one ranking. He remains the only active player with multiple Masters, a PGA Championship, and an Open, and can complete a career Grand Slam with a U.S. Open victory next season.

His consistency across major tournaments this year is staggering. Victory at the PGA came with a five‑shot lead. His two Masters wins came by three and four shots respectively. And now he has earned his Open by four.

He also joins an elite group having shot 68 or better in all four rounds at the Open. That rare level of play at one of golf’s most historic venues added to his legendary status.

The impact of this win goes beyond records. It solidifies Scheffler as the leading figure in men’s golf. With already four majors, Olympic gold and multiple PGA Tour Player of the Year honours, his window for greatness continues to expand.

He becomes the 31st player in history with four majors, but many believe he is already planning for more. He has the statistical dominance, the mental toughness, and the course consistency that define legends.

His win at Royal Portrush also increases the spotlight on next year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Golf fans around the world will be watching to see if Scheffler can complete the career Grand Slam.

As he hoisted the Claret Jug, Scheffler thanked his wife and son and paid tribute to his support team. He reflected on the hard work, the recovery from a mid‑season hand injury, and the breakthrough confidence that followed.

With another major under his belt, the question shifts from can he win to how many more he can win. Scheffler’s Open victory was emphatic. His place among the sport’s greats now seems almost inevitable.