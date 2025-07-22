Jul 22, 2025 at 9:05 AM ET

While it was Scottie Scheffler who won The Open Championship, Rory McIlroy didn't come home empty-handed. Particularly when it comes to gaining more respect from fans.

It would have been a fairytale ending had McIlroy captured the title at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland on Sunday. Just imagine the magnitude of him winning his sixth major tournament in front of his countrymen. His lone crown in the Open Championship came in 2014, and a return to the top more than a decade later would've added to the legend.

But alas, it was Scheffler's time, solidifying his world No. 1 ranking.

The 36-year-old McIlroy finished in seventh place, seven shots behind Scheffler, who's seven years younger. Despite falling short of a storybook Claret Jug, McIlroy had a gracious summary of his memorable run.

“Thank you to all the fans for your incredible support at Portrush this past week. Playing in front of the home crowd was an experience I will never forget. A special thank you to the staff at @dunlucelodge for their world-class hospitality,” wrote McIlroy on Instagram.

Like the frequent rainfall in Northern Ireland, support poured for McIlroy.

“You did us proud. You always do. A marvelous week for NI and for Portrush,” said @tweeterofwit.

“What an atmosphere you brought, Rory McIlroy. Grateful to have witnessed your start on Saturday. Legend,” added @glennirwin.

“You are the best ever. Me and my 3-year-old are always rooting for you, she’s already a fan ❤️, ” commented @carlaenrica.

“The energy in the crowd was insane, you deserve it all!” posted @sarahjanetruck.

“Scottie may have won, but Rory was the main attraction,” said

@a_s_h_e_l_y__a_n_n.

“Saturday at Royal Portrush was electric. The buzz & energy from your fans was very special. Grateful to have been a part of it. We sure did roar for you, @rorymcilroy ⛳️❤️,” gushed @juleshennell.

McIlroy, who grew up in the tiny town of Holywood, County Down, has always looked back on his humble beginnings. But playing in his home country in his continued pursuit of greatness, with a swelling backdrop of supporters, deserves a special place in his heart.

“There's a lot of gratitude and a lot of pride that I'm from the shores and, in part with the way I've played, advocated for this little country,” said McIlroy in a report from CBS Sports' Robby Kalland.

Nothing little about that.