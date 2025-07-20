Scottie Scheffler won the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday. Once the balls were in the air, Scheffler took control and did not let go of the lead once he snagged it on Friday. Scheffler's Wednesday press conference made headlines when he spoke out, prioritizing his family over his career. That led to Nike putting out a tearjerking ad about Scheffler and his son, Bennett.

Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler pic.twitter.com/S5QoVUzevk — Nike (@Nike) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler,” the caption read. It featured two images, one of Scheffler and his son with the text “You've already won” above it. The picture of him swinging a club said, “But another major never hurt.”

Scheffler said on Tuesday, “This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.” What does that for him is being a father to his son Bennett, who stole the show at the trophy ceremony. That's when Scottie's biggest smiles came, even amid making golf history.

This was a pretty great follow up from Scottie on his presser early in the week. pic.twitter.com/3Bm01sv5MC — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scheffler was asked about that press conference on Sunday. “This is amazing to win The Open Championship, but at the end of the day, having success in life, whether it be in golf or work or whatever it is, that's not what fulfills the deepest desires of your heart. Am I grateful for it? Do I enjoy it? Oh my gosh, yes….But at the end of the day, it doesn't fulfill the deepest desires of my heart.”

Scheffler ended his answer with his thesis. “Just because you win a golf tournament or accomplish something doesn't make you happy. Maybe for a few moments. Maybe for a few days. But there's more to life than playing golf.”

Scottie Scheffler is the winner of the 153rd Open Championship.