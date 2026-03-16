It was another down-to-the-wire finish at The Players Championship. Ultimately, Cameron Young took a one-stroke victory over Matt Fitzpatrick, after Fitzpatrick boggied on 18.

After the event, Young spoke about winning and his famously guarded personality, per Jay Coffin of Golf Digest.

“Now why am I not happy [right now]? I am,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know. I’m thinking to answer questions and my brain is very tired after playing that golf course for four days. It takes a lot for me to come up with a reasonable answer. But yeah, I don’t know. I think just generally you’re not going to get a ton out of me, but it doesn’t mean that I’m not, you know, very, very happy to be sitting here with this.”

Young then pointed to the trophy beside him, yet did not crack much of a smile.

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It was his second win on the PGA Tour, after winning the Wyndham Championship in 2025. Overall, he has six wins as a professional since he joined the professional ranks in 2019.

“I think if you asked my wife, she would say he's a very, very happy person. And I am. I mean, I love my life, I love my family, I love my job. I couldn't ask for much more. I'm healthy. I have healthy little children,” he said. “I just think it's more for me about I think that's the best way for me to play the best,” Young added.

Young has been married to his wife, Kelsey, since 2021, and has three children. He also added another 4.5 million reasons to be happy, as he took home $4.5 million for winning his second PGA Tour event.