Scottie Scheffler may be the dominant golfer on the PGA Tour, but he has not been having the kind of season in 2026 that golf fans are used to seeing from him in recent years. He has only won one tournament through the first 2 1/2 months of the season, and he has regularly struggled in the early rounds of several tournaments. Instead of positioning himself to attack the leaderboard, he has had to battle to make the cut a number of times.

Two days after a range session in the rain, Scottie Scheffler cards his second bogey-free round @THEPLAYERS on Moving Day. pic.twitter.com/U6XOV8XFQ6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2026

That includes this week's Players Championship. Scheffler was 2 over par heading into the 18th hole of the second round and a bogey on that challenging hole would have resulted him in missing the cut. Scheffler did not allow that to happen as he hit an excellent drive on the par-4 hole and an even better shot to the green. He made a birdie putt and earned his spot to play on the weekend.

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That birdie putt may have turned his tournament around. While he is still a long way from the top of the leaderboard, Scheffler shot a 5 under par 67 in the third round improved his overall score to 4-under 212 through three rounds. It seems unlikely that he could get near tournament leader Ludvig Aberg, but his turnaround could signal that he is ready to start playing his best golf once again.

After the round, Scheffler was asked if he had found his game, and he responded with defiance. “Did I find anything? I think that would imply that I was lost, which was not the case,” Scheffler said.