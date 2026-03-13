Rory McIlroy entered this week's PLAYERS Championship looking for his second straight win at TPC Sawgrass. He captured the win at the PGA Tour's unofficial fifth major last year, defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff.

But even he did not know whether he was going to tee it up this week. McIlroy has been dealing with a back injury, prompting him to call his chances of playing on Wednesday “a game-time decision.”

He was able to play, but after Thursday's opening round, 2-over 74, the Northern Irishman was looking just to make the weekend.

McIlroy signed for a 1-under 71 on Friday, carding three birdies and two bogeys. Following his round, he detailed his plans for the afternoon.

“Yeah, rest, a little bit of treatment, take a couple of muscle relaxers, have a nap,” McIlroy said.

“I'm happy to be, well, hopefully depending upon what happens this afternoon, but I'm happy to be here for the weekend. I'm happy to get two

more runs at it.

“So yeah, like, it would have sucked to be going home this afternoon, so to hang around and hopefully play two more days, that's a win.”

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The fact that the five-time major winner is just happy to play the weekend is telling about his expectations. McIlroy did not arrive in Ponte Vedra Beach until Wednesday, doing very little prep work.

But making the cut was in serious jeopardy as he played his final hole on Friday.

“Bones [Jim McKay] asked me walking down the 9th hole there, my last hole, what's your plan after this for like the next few weeks, and I said, Bones, I'll tell you after this hole. There's a lot riding on this golf hole.

The reigning Players champion birdied the par-5 9th (his 18th) to enter the clubhouse on the number. Barring a drastic change to the leaderboard in the evening, McIlroy will indeed play 36 more holes.

Well, if his back allows him.