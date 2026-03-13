Scottie Scheffler shot an even-par 72 on Thursday at The Players Championship, continuing a rough 1st round record. The number one player in the world has just one win on the season, so he took to the driving range in the pouring rain to figure it out. Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders took to social media to respond to the viral video with some praise.

“Thanks Scottie. This brought me back to 8 years old. When my focus was on how I could be better. Someone asked me about my favorite [touchdown], and nothing came to mind. But I remember the work,” Sanders said in an Instagram comment.

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to one of the greatest careers a running back has ever had. In 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, he rushed for over 15,000 yards and scored 99 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his seasons, a six-time first-team All-Pro, and won the 1997 MVP.

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Sanders participates in celebrity pro-ams, so he has caught the golfing bug in his retirement. That is certainly part of the reason he appreciates Scheffler's commitment in the rain at The Players. Even though he is a two-time champion at TPC Sawgrass and already has over 20 PGA Tour wins, Scheffler is not taking his foot off the gas.

Scheffler has shown in the past that he can win The Players Championship from well behind the leaders. He shot a Sunday 64 in 2024 to chase down Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark to secure his second consecutive title. Scheffler's 2023 crown was more of his normal playbook, with a five-shot win thanks to a ho-hum 69 on Sunday.

The Players Championship continues on Friday, with the cut looming around two-over par. Can Scheffler stay inside the line and make a weekend charge? Or will he fall victim to the water at TPC Sawgrass?