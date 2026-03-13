The best golfers on the PGA Tour are in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for The PLAYERS Championship this week. Many might have expected World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler or reigning champion Rory McIlroy to steal the headlines. But with Friday's cut line coming into focus, it is Swedish phenom Ludvig Aberg who is tearing up TPC Sawgrass.

Aberg entered Friday's second round in the mix after posting a 3-under 69 on Thursday. Not only has Aberg continued his stellar play, but he turned it up a notch.

The Ryder Cup star came out firing on all cylinders. After birdieing the first hole, Aberg eagled the par-5 2nd. He birdied the next two holes as well, shooting 5-under over his first four holes.

Following a string of pars, the 26-year-old finished his front nine in style.

Ludvig with his SECOND eagle of the front nine to shoot 29!!! pic.twitter.com/4Gt5gw0703 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 13, 2026

Aberg chipped in for yet another eagle. His front-nine 29 tied the scoring record in a PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, per golf statistician Justin Ray.

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Two holes later, Aberg picked up another par-breaker. That moved him a shot ahead of Xander Schauffele atop the leaderboard at 11-under. But he still has holes holes left to play.

If the Sweden native can play those holes at 3-under or better, he will break the course record at The PLAYERS. Tom Hoge previously set the mark, shooting a 10-under 62 three years ago.

Schauffele entered the clubhouse with the lead. Several other PGA Tour stars, including Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners, and Sepp Straka are also in contention.

Surprisingly, Scheffler is not among them. With seven holes to play, he is even par, one shot above the cut line. McIlroy finished at the cut line, hoping to make the weekend.