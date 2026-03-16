Cameron Young won The Players Championship at 13-under par after a wild Sunday round. Ludvig Aberg had a chance to win it, but shot a 76 at TPC Sawgrass to lose The Players Championship. He spoke honestly about the round and how he let a golden opportunity slip away.

“It got away from me quick there.” Ludvig Åberg might want a few shots back from today, but he is still happy with his Players Championship performance. pic.twitter.com/OT6DfdkGPm — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 16, 2026

“It got away from me quick there,” Aberg said about the shots that landed in the water on the 11th and 12th holes. “Poor swings. I felt like I've had that sort of 7-Wood right miss a few times this week, on number four, especially twice. And it came up on 11 as well. And then, tried to press a little bit on 12. Hitting driver where sometimes you can play a 3-Wood a little short of that bunker. But obviously, really disappointed. I would have loved to be standing where Cameron is standing right now.”

Aberg hit his approach shot into the pond on 11 and then missed a 19-foot putt for par. While the bogey six was a killer, he had plenty of opportunities ahead to get back in the race. His tee shot on 12 went left into the water, which ended with a double bogey, six.

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Through all of that, Cameron Young and Matthew Fitzpatrick emerged as the contenders. With Aberg's playing partner, Michael Thorbjornsen, ejecting earlier in the round, it came down to the pair ahead of them on the course. Young made a birdie on 17 and par on 18 to pull ahead at the last second.

This is still an improvement for Aberg compared to the rest of the 2026 season. He started the year by withdrawing from The American Express and finishing tied for 37th at Pebble Beach. But since coming East, Aberg has finished third at Arnold Palmer and fifth at The Players.

Next up on the PGA Tour is the Valspar Championship.