The Players Championship is the crown jewel of the PGA Tour schedule, and Ludvig Aberg showed why TPC Sawgrass is so revered on Sunday. Coming into the day with a three-shot advantage, the Swedish superstar was cruising as the back nine began. But as happens at Sawgrass, the water came and got Aberg at the worst possible time.

First, it was his approach shot on the par-five 11th hole. Then, Aberg went way right again off the tee on 12, which sunk his chances even more.

Didn't see back-to-back splashes in Ludvig's future @theplayers, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/vSFfLwf8cg — Skratch (@Skratch) March 15, 2026

Aberg jumped into the lead with a Friday 63 that included multiple chip-ins. After a one-under 71 on Saturday, he was heavily favored to win The Players Championship for the first time. His calm demeanor made him a great pick coming into Sunday. But two dreadful shots dropped him out of the lead. It was a bogey on 11 and a double bogey on 12.

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While Aberg was imploding on 11 and 12, Matt Fitzpatrick jumped up and grabbed the lead with birdies on 12 and 13. Once the Ryder Cupper grabbed the lead, it was the first time Aberg had not been the solo leader since Friday afternoon.

Aberg has won on the PGA Tour, taking home the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines last year. He has also played in two Ryder Cups and played late on Sunday in both of his Masters appearances. But the pressure of Sunday at The Players

“He is clearly rattled, he was completely befuddled when that putt went past the hole,” NBC reporter Jim ‘Bones' McKay said while following Aberg on the 12th hole. It was the par putt that befuddled him, and the bogey putt did not drop. Losing three shots in two holes may have ruined any chance Aberg has of winning The Players Championship.

Can Aberg pull off the unlikely comeback? Or will Fitzpatrick become the first Brit to win at Sawgrass?