This week, the world's best golfers are playing TPC Sawgrass for The PLAYERS Championship. It is recognized as the unofficial fifth major of the PGA Tour. The field is stacked, with Rory McIlroy looking to win for the second straight year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to rebound after struggling recently, well, to his lofty standards. Jordan Spieth is also in Florida, looking for his first win in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Spieth entered Friday's second round needing a really strong round to climb into contention after a 1-over 73 on Thursday. Through 17 holes, that mission had been accomplished. But an ill-timed double bogey on the par-5 9th (his 18th) put a damper on his day.

Afterwards, he was asked if he would be able to put that out of his mind. His response should sound familiar to anyone who plays golf recreationally.

“Never. Have you ever played golf?” Spieth said boldly. “It's the same way, the same thing that you would do.”

Q. Later today will you be able to think mostly about the good stuff and sort of set the finish? “Never. Have you ever played golf?” Jordan Spieth had an extremely relatable response to his double bogey on the last. pic.twitter.com/50NWbZyzhM — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 13, 2026

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He signed for a 4-under 68 on Friday, sitting 3-under overall. He will likely be looking at a massive deficit entering the weekend. But the three-time major champion remained positive about the state of his game.

“I mean, I didn't feel like I did too much wrong, so in that sense it wasn't like I made any decision errors. It was execution. I can swallow that a lot easier.”

As of this writing, Spieth is seven shots behind the leader, Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele followed a strong opening round with a 7-under 65 on Friday, vaulting him into the lead.