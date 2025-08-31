The Jr Players Championship took place at TPC Sawgrass over the weekend, home of the PGA Tour's Players Championship. Jacksonville Beach native Miles Russell took the win, continuing an impressive junior career. But he was far from the biggest name in the field. Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, made a hole-in-one on the third hole Sunday.

HOLE-IN-ONE! Charlie Woods adds his name to the #JrPLAYERS history books with an ace on No. 3.

Woods shot a 72 on Sunday, his best round of the three-day tournament. He finished tied for 31st place with a score of seven over after a 76 on Friday and 75 on Saturday. The ace did not help him create any momentum, as he made a double bogey and a bogey immediately after.

Miles Russell won his second career Jr Players Championship with a two-under round of 70 on Sunday. He finished nine-under par for the week, two clear of second place. While Woods gets headlines with his name, Russell is the player breaking through into professional circles. He made the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event as a high school freshman.

This is not the first time that Charlie Woods has made a hole-in-one in a competition. He flew one in at the PNC Championship in December, a parent-child event where he teamed up with Tiger. At the time, he claimed that it was his first hole-in-one. Less than a year later, he has another one in a big event.

Woods aced the third hole, not the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. But par is never a bad score on the Island Green, which is what he did on the way in on Sunday. The 16-year-old made a par on the iconic hole every day of the tournament. Other holes weren't as kind to him, but the 17th was solid.

Tiger Woods won the U.S. Amateur at TPC Sawgrass in 1994. Now, his son has a similarly great amateur moment in Ponta Vedra Beach.