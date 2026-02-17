The golf world is still buzzing over Anthony Kim and his first win on LIV Golf, including Tiger Woods. After over a decade away from golf, Kim came back in 2025 to join the LIV Golf tour. After finishing near the bottom of the board in his first season, Kim beat Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win in Australia. Woods spoke about Kim's comeback ahead of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

“This kid hit it so good. He was on an unbelievable run when he won at Charlotte, and we played against each other at Congressional. He played unbelievable at the 2008 Ryder Cup, he had so much natural talent, he could hit any shot he wanted,” Woods said, speaking of Kim's PGA Tour run from 2006-11.

And then to see him struggle in life, he didn't really want to play golf, didn't want to be part of golf. And for him to come all the way back, for him to win, and as devoted as he is to his family. It's a story in which you have to wrap your heart around it because of the struggles. We can all relate to struggles; we've all struggled in life. And the longer it goes, the more times you have tough times. But for him to fight through it and for Anthony to get to where he's gotten to, from the low that he was in, is something that, as I said, you have to just wrap your heart around it.”

Woods can certainly relate to personal struggles, as his extramarital affairs and intoxicated driving arrests were tabloid fodder. He came back to win the 2018 Tour Championship and the 2019 Masters.

Kim suffered an Achilles injury that knocked him out of the 2012 season. Addiction issues became worse then, forcing Kim out of the game. His return in 2024 was notable, but his win in 2025 has the attention of everyone, even Tiger Woods.