The Cincinnati Reds hope to return to the Major League Baseball postseason in 2026. In order to do that, the Reds need a strong season from starting pitcher Hunter Greene. Greene is dealing with an elbow issue, and is getting an update about that injury.

It is not the best news.

“The Reds hope to have Greene back in 14-16 weeks (July),” Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Greene needs further medical procedures as he continues his recovery.

“Greene has bone chips and loose bodies. He’s getting that scoped on Wednesday. 14 to 16 weeks,” Goldsmith added.

There's no doubt that Greene is a key piece of the Reds rotation. He helped Cincinnati reach the MLB Playoffs during the 2025 season, after the Reds won 83 games during the campaign.

The Reds then lost in a National League Wild Card series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Reds hope Hunter Greene can return to form

Article Continues Below

It is certainly tough news for Reds fans to hear that their star will be out for months. Greene had a great 2025 season. He won seven games during the regular season, while posting a 2.76 ERA.

Cincinnati is working this spring on finalizing the rotation. It will be an important decision for team management. The Reds' other hurlers will have to pick up the slack in the first months of the season with Greene out.

Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson are among the pitchers trying to earn a rotation spot.

“I think they’ve competed great,” Reds manager Terry Francona said, per MLB.com. “The thing we can’t forget — and it’s hard — Spring Training is still Spring Training. Guys have to gear up. … But you watch the game, and you can’t unsee what you see. You try to stay focused on, ‘What’s important? What are we looking for?’ And not just react when something goes well or bad.”

The Reds play a spring training game on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Cincinnati opens the 2026 season against the Boston Red Sox on March 26.