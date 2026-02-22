Tiger Woods has not announced a return to the PGA Tour or that he will play in any specific tournament, but he has not ruled out teeing it up at the 2026 Masters at this point.

Trevor Immelman to Tiger Woods on the Masters: "Is there a possibility, that you could get out there?" Tiger: "There is" pic.twitter.com/IXUBtNjCmA — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 21, 2026 Expand Tweet

Woods is the host of the Genesis Open, this week's stop on the PGA Tour, and he sat down with CBS golf announcers Jim Nance and Trevor Immelman to discuss the tournament and his own health. Woods has had multiple injuries and surgeries over the years, and he did not participate in the 2025 Masters. When Nance asked him if there might be any surprises at this year's Masters, Woods said there could be a few.

However, since Woods would not give the answer Nance was hoping to hear, Immelman asked Woods if there was a chance he could be competing in the legendary event. Woods smiled as he said “there is.”

Article Continues Below

Tiger did not elaborate on his chances of participating at Augusta National in April. Additionally, he did not provide any percentage chance that he would play in the sport's most high-profile tournament.

The 50-year-old Woods has said that he is trying to return to competitive golf and he is working to rehab from his past injuries. Woods has won 15 majors throughout his career.

“I'm trying [to come back], put it that way,” the golfer said. “The disc replacement has been one thing. It's been a challenge to — I've had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it's challenging.”

Woods has not played competitively since the 2024 Open Championship. His latest surgery was a lumbar replacement operation last October. Woods said it's a matter of working through the soreness before he can make a plan to return to some form of competitive golf.