Scottie Scheffler is following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods at the annual Genesis Invitational. Meanwhile. Scheffler provided insight into his relationship to the tournament, per the Genesis Invitational.

Notably, he didn't mention Woods by name but instead described the tournament he hosts and the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

“Yeah, I mean, I don't know, this place and I have like a weird relationship,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I can play so well out here, and I just haven't yet. You know, this morning was another morning where I just felt like I was close and like just tried to stay patient, tried to do what I could do. Was able to hit a nice shot in there on 9 and birdied 10, birdied 11. And then, you know, the closing stretch here is pretty challenging, and so it was really nice to be able to battle there and get the birdie on 17 and nice par on 18 too.”

On the leaderboard, Scheffler is -3 and is T42. In 2024, Scheffler finished at T10 at the Genesis Invitational, his best finish to date. Altogether, he has averaged a T16 over the course of six Genesis Invitational tournament appearances.

All the while, Scheffler is keeping his cut streak alive at 68 consecutive weeks. The Genesis Invitational was started in 1926. It has been held at the Riviera Country Club since 1973. In 2017, Genesis Motors took over as the tournament's sponsor. Also, Tiger Woods created it as an invitational tournament and became a PGA signature event in the process.