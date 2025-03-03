Brooks Koepka is regarded as one of the best golfers on the planet. Koepka has won five major championships, trailing only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson among active golfers. Yet, unlike those two legends of the game, he is still in the prime of his career.

Koepka has openly detailed his thoughts on the importance of winning majors. It is everything to him. That is why it came as a surprise when he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf a couple of years ago. His win at the 2023 PGA Championship bought him some time to remain in the field of majors. However, that time will expire if he does not win another. That is because the Official World Golf Rankings still does not count LIV Golf events toward earning points.

Hence, the thought that Koepka may one day decide to return to the PGA Tour.

According to former Masters champion Fred Couples, that is something he is already thinking about.

“I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time,” Couples said on Seattle's KJR 93.3 FM. “I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.”

Interestingly, Koepka's contract with LIV expires at the end of 2026. It is not yet known whether he will re-sign. But if Couples' comments are accurate, that may be the perfect opportunity to return to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka Has Legendary Status

Koepka broke through winning the 2017 U.S. Open by four strokes at Erin Hills. He then joined an exclusive list of golfers to go back-to-back capturing the U.S. Open in 2018 as well. But he was just getting warmed up.

That same year, he had already captured his first Wanamaker Trophy at the 2018 PGA Championship. By year's end, he had spent 47 weeks as the World No. 1. Koepka would continue his domination by winning his fourth major title at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, the host venue of this year's Ryder Cup.

He logged several top-10s in major championships but did not capture another title until 2023 when he won his third Wanamaker Trophy. In doing so, he joined only Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Walter Hagen and Tiger Woods as players who have won at least three PGA Championships.

His win in 2023 provided credibility for the PGA Tour's rival, LIV Golf. Since then, only Bryson DeChambeau has captured a major title as a member of LIV.

Meanwhile, Koepka has played relatively poorly in the most prestigious events. That is something that has irked the five-time major champion. He will look to rectify that next month at the 2025 Masters Tournament.