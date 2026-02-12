The 2026 edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is underway at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, and after the first round, it's Ryo Hisatsune, who is on top of the leaderboard with a 10-under-62.

Meanwhile, Russell Henley and JJ Spaun are lower in the leaderboard. They likely would have been much higher on the leaderboard for a pair of flagsticks, denying them a chance to pull off aces in different holes.

Spaun, winner of the 2025 US Open, hit the flagstick during his first shot on the 12th hole, leaving him to settle for a birdie. Nevertheless, he never went over par and had two more birdies the rest of the way in the first round. His solid finish helped soften the impact of his double bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the ninth.

Spaun, who entered the tournament looking to bounce back after failing to make the cut at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, finished the first round with a 2-under-70.

Denied by the flagstick 🚫 J.J. Spaun is just inches away from an ace on 12 @ATTProAm. 📺 @PGATOURLIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/aRazELoF4c — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2026

Henley, on the other hand, was rejected by a flagstick on the seventh hole. He later tossed his club out of frustration, though he was able to finish that hole with a birdie.

That was one of his seven birdies in the first round. He started the day with a bogey on the first hole, but he impressed the rest of the way, notwithstanding the flagstick blocking him from recording a hole-in-one.

Another rejection 🤯 The flagstick denies Russell Henley’s ace attempt on the 7th hole @ATTProAm. 📺@PGATOURLIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/xCcKjpdfsu pic.twitter.com/ajjsIoHL8o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2026

Henley remains in good position to make the cut, having concluded the first round at Pebble Beach with a 6-under-66. His best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was a T-5 in 2025, when he shot a 17-under 271.