The PGA Tour is in the midst of a stretch of golf tournaments fans absolutely adore. Rory McIlroy just conquered Pebble Beach last week. This week, the Tour moves to Arizona for the fan-favorite Waste Management Open.

The following week, the world's best are off to Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational. Golfing superstars Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and many others will be in the field, either through qualifying or via exemption like Jordan Spieth.

On Monday, it was revealed that Spieth was awarded a player's exemption for the Genesis Invitational, per NUCLR Golf. He is not the only player to earn a sponsor exemption. Justin Rose will also be in the field for the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.

The Tiger Woods-hosted event sadly had to be moved from Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades amid the California wildfires. As Woods stated last week, it was important to keep the tournament in Southern California. So the next-best location was Torrey Pines in San Diego, which will play host to the tournament for the first time.

Spieth is coming off of his first tournament in more than six months. He underwent surgery on his wrist in August of 2024 after dealing with pain for more than a year.

His triumphant return at Pebble Beach did not go particularly as planned. He finished at even par, tied for 69th among the 80 participants. However, he did not suffer any health setbacks, and considering the windy conditions at Pebble Beach, some rust was to be expected.

Meanwhile, Rose played extremely well in the Monterey Peninsula this past weekend. He finished tied for third at 18-under.

There are several ways players can earn exemptions into PGA Tour events. Winning a PGA Tour event earns you a two-year exemption. An additional win that season adds a third year. If a player wins either the Tour Championship or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, you automatically are exempt for three years.

The sponsor exemptions are a bit different, though. Each event offers four sponsor exemptions for PGA Tour members of their choosing. It was only logical to offer Jordan Spieth an invitation. The final two sponsor exemptions were awarded to Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

He will look for retribution after being disqualified last year. Spieth earned the DQ for signing an incorrect scorecard, ending his tournament early.