The PGA Tour season is off and running. After a successful run in Hawaii, they are in California this week for The American Express. The event in Palm Springs starts the West Coast Swing but the jewel of those events won't be the same this year. The Genesis Invitational, the event hosted by Tiger Woods, will be moved because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club, and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16,” a statement from the Tour read.

Reports from last week indicate that TPC Scottsdale is a leading candidate to host the moved event. The Genesis Invitational is the week after the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making the move seamless. The Tour will just stay in Arizona for an extra week before heading to Mexico for the following week's event.

The Genesis Invitational is far from the only sporting event impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The NBA's Lakers and Clippers and NHL's Kings have had games postponed. Monday night's Wild Card Weekend matchup between the LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings was moved to Arizona as well.

Initial reports from Riviera are that the clubhouse and course did not suffer damage. But considering the destruction of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood the course is in, the event could not go on. The 2026 Genesis Invitational should be a triumphant return to the City of Angels after this unexpected hiatus.

A big question now is whether or not Tiger Woods will still play. He usually tries to get around Riviera during the Genesis Invitational because he is the host. With the event elsewhere, will he still tee it up?