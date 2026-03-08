The Bears are entering a transformative offseason after a successful campaign in 2025 under head coach Ben Johnson. Despite winning the NFC North, the front office is making difficult roster adjustments to maximize financial flexibility. As noticed by ESPN, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has officially been released after the team permitted him to seek a trade.

While teams like the Titans, Raiders, and Giants expressed initial interest in the twenty-seven-year-old defender, Chicago ultimately chose to let him go to free up $15 million in cap space.

This decision follows the high-profile trade of wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, which further bolstered Chicago's resources for the 2026 season.

And also according to the ESPN, the trade of DJ Moore allowed the Bears to create approximately $17 million in cap space, which they will need during free agency to strengthen the defense.

While the team requires assistance with the pass rush, their focus appears to be on securing interior help rather than going for expensive edge signings.

To fill the void left by Edmunds, Alex Anzalone has emerged as a primary target.

His previous experience with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans and his skills in pass coverage make him an ideal fit for the current system.

Additionally, the Bears are expected to prioritize re-signing veteran safety Kevin Byard III over the weekend while parting ways with Jaquan Brisker.

These decisions reflect a shift toward veteran reliability and fiscal discipline as the Bears aim to maintain their playoff momentum.

By clearing significant salary off the books and targeting specific defenders who align with Allen's vision, Chicago is positioning itself to be a major contender in the upcoming free agency window.

The defense will look significantly different without staples like Edmunds, but the added resources from recent trades provide the organization with the necessary tools to rebuild the core of their roster.