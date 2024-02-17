Jordan Spieth is revealing why he had to leave the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

PGA golfer Jordan Spieth is revealing why he was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational. Spieth signed an incorrect scorecard that got him removed from the tournament, per the PGA Tour.

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility,” Spieth said, per his social media. “I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on (the PGA tour) so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.”

The error was actually quite small, as Spieth was off on his total score by just one stroke. The error occurred while scoring the fourth hole on the course, played on Friday. Spieth got a bogey on the fourth, but scored it incorrectly as a par, per Yahoo Sports. Spieth didn't go into detail on social media about why his scorecard was written incorrectly.

The incident caused quite a stir at the Genesis Invitational, as CBS Sports went into great detail with video graphics about what happened on four.

Breaking down the moment that led to Jordan Spieth's disqualification. pic.twitter.com/TZ9VJLAsd7 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 17, 2024

Spieth is the second player not to finish the event, as Tiger Woods also pulled out of the tournament Friday. Woods had to withdraw from play after experiencing an illness on the course.

Spieth has won a total of 13 PGA events in his career. He was sitting at 3-under on the week when he was disqualified Friday. Speith was 10 shots back of Patrick Cantlay at Genesis, per Yahoo Sports.