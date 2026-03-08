The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to upgrade their defense this offseason. Dallas made a push to land Maxx Crosby but ended up getting outbid by Baltimore who landed the superstar for two first-round picks. But one NFL insider claimed the Cowboys still have a few backup plans for adding an edge rusher this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote about the fallout from Friday's massive trade ahead of NFL free agency. He named a few players who the Cowboys could pursue after missing out on Crosby.

“Dallas must now pivot to free agency to land its pass rusher,” Fowler wrote. “It has monitored Trey Hendrickson dating back to the trade deadline. He's now a free agent. Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe will be firmly on Dallas' radar in the coming days.”

Fowler added that Dallas tried their best to land Crosby. The Cowboys tried multiple avenues to make a deal work. However, the Raiders simply wanted draft picks.

“Dallas kept a hard line throughout. The franchise wasn't willing to part with two first-round picks, hoping its 12th pick in April's draft, plus a future second-rounder, would be enough to entice Las Vegas. Dallas was also willing to package a veteran player to sweeten the deal, but Vegas wasn't interested in that. The Raiders prioritized picks.”

Fowler is not the first analyst to connect the Cowboys with Hendrickson. In fact, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum predicted the Cowboys would land Hendrickson to replace Micah Parsons this offseason.

Article Continues Below

Hendrickson may be the flashiest name, but Phillips could be the best fit for Dallas.

The Dolphins traded Phillips to the Eagles at the deadline. That means he has some experience with Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was on the Eagles' defensive coaching staff in 2025.

Parker is bringing Philly's 3-4 defensive front to Dallas. Adding a player like Phillips would be an ideal fit.

Oweh and Mafe should also be better scheme fits than Hendrickson in the team's new defensive scheme. But that doesn't take the Cowboys out of the market for Hendrickson.

It will be fascinating to see how the Cowboys approach the first wave of NFL free agency this week.