Scottie Scheffler is the player who has earned the crown as the best player on the PGA Tour. That does not mean he is going to win every week or even come close to what all-time great Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods did when they were in the prime of their careers. However, every once in a while, Scheffler puts it all on display and demonstrates what separates him from the other top players on the tour.

Sunday's final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am was one of those rounds. Scheffler was 8 shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia at the start of his round, and the strong wind conditions didn't seem ideal for any kind of comeback. However, Scheffler failed to get that message as he shot a 9 under par 63. He was able put a score of 20 under par on the board and was the clubhouse leader at the time he finished his round.

However, Colin Morikawa demonstrated he was not intimidated as he was tied for the lead in the tournament with a score of 21-under going into the final hole. Additionally, Min Woo Lee moved one stroke ahead of Scheffler when he birdied the final hole to move to 21 under par. Lee's finish eliminated Scheffler from title contention.

Huge statistical achievement for Scheffler

None of that takes anything away from Scheffler's heroics. He was able to put an eagle on the scorecard on the 18th hole Sunday to get to 20-under and it marked his 3rd eagle of the day. It was the first time in his career that he had 3 eagles in the same round, per ESPN's Justin Ray.

Additionally, Scheffler was able to put a 63 on the card for the 18th time in the last five years. That's five more rounds of 63 or better than any other player. Russell Henley has 13 rounds of 63 over the same time frame.