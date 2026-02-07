The 2026 Waste Management Open has been nothing short of electric, per usual. There has been a new leader each day so far, with Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune representing Japan at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday at -11. Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp, and Matt Fitzpatrick are closing in on the leaders.

Someone else is closing in on the leaders, and that is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. At the time of writing, Scheffler has moved up to 11th with four birdies on Saturday. His Friday was barely good enough to make the cut after a poor start to the tournament on Thursday. It clearly does not matter how bad he starts, Scheffler will find a way to make things interesting at the end, even if he does not win.

You can never count Scheffler out, even when he is outshot by 10 strokes on a given day. On Saturday, Scottie drilled a shot from the bunker on the 10th hole for his second birdie of the day.

So far this Saturday, Scheffler parred the first seven holes, followed by a birdie on the Par 4 8th. Once he began the Back 9, Scottie birdied the 10th and 11th to move within four shots of the lead. However, a fumble on the 12th saw him miss an easy par shot. Despite that, Scottie bounced back with a birdie on the Par 5 13th. He will have one more Par 5 on 15 before the famous Par 3 16th hole in the stadium.

Stay tuned for more updates on Scottie Scheffler and the Waste Management Open as a whole. The final day before the Super Bowl will be incredible to watch. Tomorrow is going to be one of the best sports days of the year.