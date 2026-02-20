The second round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles is underway, and the World's top golfer just completed his round. He shot a 68 on Friday after a terrible score (to his standards) of a 74 on Thursday. Thursdays have not been kind to Scottie Scheffler this season.

Scottie Scheffler pulled a rabbit out of a hat at Tiger Woods' Genesis at Riviera to keep cut streak alive. His cut streak is now at 68 consecutive weeks. Scheffler is currently even overall, which currently places him alongside the likes of Ryo Hisatsune, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Brian Harman, and Sahith Theegala. Marco Penge is on a heater right now, with a total score of -12, and is -7 on Friday. He is the leader with Xander Schauffele, Jacob Bridgeman, and Min Woo Lee in second place with a -9 score.

Scheffler was +1 heading into the Par 5 17th hole. He needed a birdie to get to the cut line at even. After getting onto the green in two, he slightly misses his eagle shot with an easy birdie. Just when it seemed Scottie was a lock for the weekend, he missed the fairway off the tee on the 18th, followed by a missed green on the approach shot. His chance at a 68th consecutive cut was not a lock.

His birdie attempt from the slight rough on the hill above the green was short, and Scottie had to work for his par save. Xander Schauffele gave Scheffler a great look on his birdie attempt, and then Scheffler drilled his seven-foot, two-inch putt to stay alive.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is projected to make the cut on the number @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/oKybJxsuqa — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 20, 2026

It's not likely that Scheffler will come back to win this tournament as he almost did last weekend; however, he is never out of it. Another strong set of rounds over the weekend could get him into a Top 20 position, maybe even Top 10.

Scheffler is in Tiger Woods territory at this point in his career.