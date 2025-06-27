Golf, alongside tennis, is known as a country club sport or a gentleman's game. But that is not always the case, as was seen on Friday at the Rocket Classic. Tempers ran high as Stephan Jaeger lost his cool following an errant tee shot.

The PGA Tour is at the Detroit Golf Club for what was formerly the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. Jaeger entered Friday's second round needing to put in some work to reach the weekend after a 2-under 70 on Thursday.

But it was clear early on, things were not going to go his way.

Following his tee shot on the par-5 4th, Jaeger violently slammed his club into the ground not once, not twice, but three times.

Stephen Jaeger with the triple club smash 💀 pic.twitter.com/5KExi5uQpU — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jaeger's shot landed deep in the rough left of the fairway. Despite the triple club smash, the German pro would end up making birdie on the hole. That moved him to 4-under.

But the rest of his round was not any smoother.

Following a string of three pars, Jaeger bogeyed No. 8 and No. 9 to go out in 37 strokes. He played the back nine at 1-under, to close his day at 3-under overall. But with players tearing up the Detroit Golf Club this week, the cut line is more likely to finish at 6-under.

During Thursday's opening round, a pair of relative unknowns (Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter) set a new 18-hole scoring record. But that did not last long. PXG Ambassador Jake Knapp fired an 11-under 61 on Friday, breaking the record set the day before.

Meanwhile, Jaeger's up and down season continues.

Following his performance at the Rocket Classic, he will have made the cut in 15 of 19 events. That is pretty solid. He has three top 10 finishes, including a T7 at the Truist Championship against a stacked field.

However, if he is not in the top 10, he is generally nowhere to be found with several finishes outside the top 40. But his on-course behavior Friday elicited some amazing reactions from fans online.

“Oooo he was big mad 🤣 I get angry playing games too,” one fan wrote on X.

“To do that 3 times and not break the club is a tad pathetic,” joked another.

Generally speaking, fans love to see outbursts like this from PGA Tour pros. That is because it makes them feel that much more relatable. Every Sunday golfer has wanted to smash his club into the ground from time to time.