Scottie Scheffler won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, marking his fourth major championship. That puts him one behind Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy for career majors among contemporary golfers. But Scheffler has been so great in majors that there is a historical comparison hard to fathom. Scottie Scheffler has won his first four majors in the exact same span as Tiger Woods.

The stat, as shown on the NBC broadcast, shows that Scheffler and Woods won their first and fourth majors exactly 1,197 days apart. For Scheffler, it was the 2022 Masters to the 2025 Open Championship. For Woods, it was the 1997 Masters to the 2000 Open Championship, the third leg of the Tiger Slam.

When Woods won the 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews, he completed the career Grand Slam. Scheffler has two Masters championships, so he still needs a U.S. Open to join that elite crew. Rory McIlroy became the sixth winner of the career Grand Slam this year at Augusta.

The biggest difference between Woods and Scheffler is age. Woods was 24 when he won at St. Andrews. Scheffler is 29 and will turn 30 on the U.S. Open Sunday next June. Scheffler is only the fifth player to win four majors before turning 30 in the last 50 years, joining Woods, Seve Ballesteros, McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka. He is in the most elite group in the history of professional golf. He might just be getting started.

Scheffler was one shot off the 18-hole lead after a solid round on Thursday. But his 64 on Friday stunned the field into submission. The eventual champion never let go of the lead once he got it, firing four rounds in the 60s to win. Scheffler has a historic 11 months in front of him, with a Ryder Cup, a chance at a third Green Jacket, and his first crack at the career Grand Slam all on the horizon.