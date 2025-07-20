Days before The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the U.S. Open at Oakmont ended up in the headlines. The club banned Wyndham Clark until further notice after he destroyed a locker during the major championship in June. While discussing the ban on Sunday, NBC color commentator Kevin Kisner unleashed a wild take that seemingly absolved Clark. The internet was quick to pounce.

Here’s Kevin Kisner suggesting that the USGA bears some responsibility for … letting the Wyndham Oakmont locker photos get out? pic.twitter.com/bgQCnOLR5n — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm not sure anyone in the situation handled it properly,” Kisner started. “Wyndham probably could have nipped that in the bud with an earlier, or justifiable statement. Locker rooms are supposed to be sacred, not sure how that picture got out. The USGA can help with that. I think if everyone sat at a table face-to-face, that situation could go away pretty quickly.”

Kisner is right on one account, that Clark could have ended this with a sincere apology. Instead, he spoke defensively and was looking to move on. He did confirm in his Open Championship presser that he will pay for the damages. If it took banning him to get a sincere apology and an offer to pay, then Kisner is right there.

The Wyndham Clark Oakmont drama, explained

But the rest of it is where the internet took exception. The image got out through No Laying Up's Tron Carter. “Multiple sources confirming that [Clark] really got after it in the Oakmont locker room. Super classy, desecrating one of the most historic spots in golf…” he said in part.

So once Kisner took exception to the photo getting out, Carter went back to X for more. “Did Kisner just blame the USGA and Oakmont for the Wyndham Clark situation?” he asked with crying emojis attached. “I think he blamed you,” Normal Sport's Kyle Porter responded.

@Riley_gates put it perfectly, “Well, Kevin Kisner, perhaps Wyndham Clark shouldn’t have beat the hell out of those ‘sacred' lockers and we wouldn’t have this issue at all.”

@JimCash826543 said, in part, “[Kisner], quit excusing W Clark. He deserved the penalty & his behavior should have gotten out. This was not isolated.”

What the last user is referring to is an incident at May's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Clark chucked his driver after a bad shot, nearly hitting a volunteer. He did apologize for that as well, and there were no injuries or serious damages.

Despite all of the drama, Clark finished fourth in The Open Championship after a great Sunday, shooting 64.