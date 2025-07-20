Two months from now, the 2025 Ryder Cup will be set to begin at Bethpage Black in upstate New York. Another clash between Team USA and Team Europe will take place, with the Europeans capturing another win on home soil at Italian course Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in 2023. Team USA has won the last two Ryder Cups at home and is looking to extend the streak to three in a row at Bethpage. Bryson DeChambeau, hoping to clinch his spot on Team USA once again, spoke about having a “tsunami” of a crowd at their home course in late September.

Bryson DeChambeau said he hopes to bring a "tsunami" of a crowd to Bethpage to cheer on Team USA at the Ryder Cup. He also shared that Keegan Bradley left a message in players' lockers. "This year is no joke… We're tired of losing." pic.twitter.com/5pOXpfwQjk — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bryson DeChambeau said he hopes to bring a ‘tsunami' of a crowd to Bethpage to cheer on Team USA at the Ryder Cup,” posted the golf publication on the social media platform. “He also shared that Keegan Bradley left a message in players' lockers. ‘This year is no joke… We're tired of losing.'”

The 2023 loss in Italy stung, as the team as a whole underperformed. Team Europe will once again by led by Luke Donald, while Keegan Bradley is the youngest team captain in Team USA history. World number one Scottie Scheffler, on the verge of capturing his first Open Championship, is already locked into Team USA. Rory McIlroy, the Masters Champion, has a slot on Team Europe once again. Can DeChambeau lock in his spot sooner rather than later?

Team USA should have “home field” advantage in upcoming Ryder Cup

Bethpage is the location of many historical battles, most notably the 2019 PGA Championship. The 2002 and 2009 U.S Opens were hosted at the famous course as well, as Tiger Woods won there in 2002. The course holds a special place in the hearts of American golf fans, so it's easy to see why the latest version of the Ryder Cup will be held there.

During Team USA's loss in 2023, DeChambeau missed the team. He was a part of the 2018 and 2021 teams, the latter team winning the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Can he claim his spot after four years away? If so, then don't be surprised to see him as one of the team's leaders in September. The golf world's “tsunami” of fans will be awaiting both DeChambeau and his prospective team mates.