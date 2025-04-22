The Philadelphia Eagles, a team steeped in tradition and passion, taking on the personality of its city, have a storied history filled with legendary players who have left a lasting impact on the 91-year-old franchise.

From the early days of the NFL to the modern era, the Eagles have seen numerous talents that have shaped the team's identity and success, that of which has led to one NFL Championship and two Super Bowl titles.

As the Eagles prepare to reload in the 2025 NFL Draft for another run at the Super Bowl, let's rank the 10 greatest Eagles players in franchise history.

10. Eric Allen (CB, 1988-1994)

Eric Allen was one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL during his tenure with the Eagles. Known for his exceptional ball skills and coverage ability, Allen recorded 34 interceptions, seven of which he returned for touchdowns, during his time in Philadelphia.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-team All-Pro, Allen's defensive prowess helped solidify the Eagles' secondary as one of the most formidable units in the league. His ability to shut down opposing receivers and make game-changing plays earned him a reputation as one of the best defensive backs of his era.

Allen's contributions to the Eagles' defense were instrumental in the team's success during the late 1980s and early 1990s, and his legacy as one of the franchise's greatest players endures to this day.

9. Jason Peters (OT, 2009-2020)

Jason Peters, a stalwart on the Eagles' offensive line, is considered one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history. During his time with the Eagles, Peters was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-team All-Pro. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism made him a dominant force, protecting the quarterback's blind side and paving the way for the running game.

Peters' leadership and consistency were crucial to the Eagles' offensive success, including their Super Bowl LII victory.

8. Harold Carmichael (WR, 1971-1983)

Harold Carmichael, standing at 6'8″, was a towering presence at wide receiver. His size and skill made him a mismatch for defenders, and he became the Eagles' all-time leading receiver with 589 receptions for 8,978 yards and 79 touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowler and a key figure in the Eagles' offense, Carmichael's consistency and ability to make clutch plays earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. His impact on the game and the franchise is still remembered fondly by Eagles fans.

7. Donovan McNabb (QB, 1999-2009)

Donovan McNabb is the most accomplished quarterback in Eagles history. During his 11 seasons with the team, McNabb led the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He holds numerous franchise records, including most career passing yards and touchdown passes.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McNabb's combination of arm strength, mobility, and leadership helped elevate the Eagles to perennial contenders in the early 2000s. His ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks of his era.

Jason Kelce anchored the Eagles' offensive line from when he was drafted in 2011. Known for his incredible athleticism, intelligence, and leadership, Kelce has been a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time First-team All-Pro. His ability to make crucial blocks and his consistency in protecting the quarterback have made him one of the most respected centers in the NFL.

Kelce's iconic speech during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII parade captured his passion and commitment to the team and city of Philadelphia perfectly. His impact on the Eagles' offense and his leadership on and off the field have solidified his place as one of the greatest and most beloved players in franchise history.

5. Randall Cunningham (QB, 1985-1995)

Randall Cunningham was one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history. Known for his incredible athleticism and strong arm, Cunningham revolutionized the quarterback position with his dual-threat capabilities. During his time with the Eagles, he was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named NFL MVP in 1990.

Cunningham's ability to make plays with both his arm and legs made him a constant threat to opposing defenses and a fan favorite. His impact on the game and his exciting style of play have left a lasting legacy in Philadelphia.

4. Chuck Bednarik (C/LB, 1949-1962)

Chuck Bednarik, known as “Concrete Charlie,” was one of the last great two-way players in the NFL. Playing both center and linebacker, Bednarik was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a ten-time First-team All-Pro.

Bednarik's toughness and durability were legendary, epitomized by his game-saving tackle in the 1960 NFL Championship Game, leading the Eagles to victory. His legacy as one of the toughest and most versatile players in NFL history is secure, and he remains a symbol of the Eagles' rugged spirit.

3. Brian Westbrook (RB, 2002-2009)

Brian Westbrook was one of the most dynamic running backs in Eagles history. Known for his versatility, Westbrook excelled as a runner, receiver, and returner. He accumulated more than 9,785 yards from scrimmage and scored 66 touchdowns during his career with the Eagles.

A two-time Pro Bowler and a First-team All-Pro in 2007, Westbrook's ability to change the course of a game with a single play made him a constant threat.

His memorable 84-yard punt return against the Giants in 2003 and his game-winning 52-yard touchdown catch against the Redskins in 2007 are just a couple of examples of his game-changing ability.

2. Brian Dawkins (S, 1996-2008)

Brian Dawkins, known as “Weapon X,” was the heart and soul of the Eagles' defense during his tenure. His ferocious style of play, combined with his leadership, made him one of the most feared safeties in the NFL.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time First-team All-Pro. His ability to change the momentum of a game with a single play, whether through a bone-crushing hit or a crucial interception, solidified his place in Eagles history. Dawkins' intensity and passion for the game endeared him to the Philadelphia faithful, making him a beloved figure long after his retirement.

1. Reggie White (DE, 1985-1992)

Reggie White, known as the “Minister of Defense,” was one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. During his eight seasons with the Eagles, White amassed 124 sacks, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in that category.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time First-team All-Pro while with the Eagles. White's combination of strength, speed, and technique made him nearly unstoppable. His leadership on and off the field helped transform the Eagles' defense into one of the league's most formidable units, which helps make him the greatest player in franchise history.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players are widely regarded as the greatest in Eagles history, several other players through the team's long history have also made significant contributions to the franchise as well.