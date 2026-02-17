The PGA Tour season is well underway, which includes the second season of the TGL. The screen golf league featuring the game's biggest stars is back, but one major champion has been absent. Justin Thomas has not played in TGL or on the PGA Tour this year due to a back injury. But country star Luke Bryan dropped a video hinting at Thomas' imminent return.

“You know, Justin Thomas, my boy JT, he's on our team,” Bryan said. The country music star is an investor in the league, specifically Atlanta Drive GC. “Justin, I've been watching you practice. Maybe it's time we get you back, baby.”

Thomas was a part of Atlanta Drive GC's championship in the inaugural season, alongside Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel. Chris Gotterup took Thomas' place for the first three matches of Atlanta's season. They are 2-1 heading into Monday's match against Boston Common. Atlanta is atop the standings after three matches.

Thomas announced on Instagram earlier in February, “After some follow-up imaging and meeting with my Dr and team, I'm officially cleared for all golf activity!” This is on schedule for what Thomas believed would be his recovery time. With the Florida swing coming up soon, Thomas could return for The Cognizant Classic, which begins on February 26.

The PGA Tour is finishing up the West Coast swing at the Genesis Invitational this week. Many players have put together great starts to the season, like Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Rose. Thomas will be behind the 8-Ball because of the injury, but he still has plenty of run-up time to The Masters.

Thomas will be defending his RBC Heritage title the week after The Masters on Hilton Head Island. That will be another key tournament to watch in his injury rehab. Will Thomas win again this year?