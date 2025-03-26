The inaugural season of TGL is over, and Atlanta Drive GC is your champion. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Billy Horschel completed the sweep of New York Golf Club on Tuesday night. But it looked like NYGC was going to force a deciding third match late into the 15-hole second match. That is when Atlanta Drive pulled off a wild comeback to win the SoFi Cup and become TGL champions.

“MY HOUSE! MY HOUSE!” Billy Horschel hits a RIDICULOUS putt to help secure the TGL Championship for the Atlanta Drive 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IozlztNcJc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Down one point on the 14th hole, Atlanta threw the hammer to double the worth of the hole. It was a 135-yard par three between Horschel and Rickie Fowler. The latter missed the green but hit a great chip to four feet to nearly guarantee a par. That meant that Horschel had to hit his 17-footer to flip the match. He drained it and unleashed a wild celebration.

But the match was not over there. New York threw their last hammer to ensure there would not be overtime. A tie or Atlanta win would end the TGL season. A New York win would force a third match immediately after the second one. Cameron Young missed the green with his second shot into the par five, which all but ended the match.

TGL could be growing in its second season

The inaugural season of TGL is over, and there are certainly mixed reviews. Early matches pulled in massive ratings that challenge early-season PGA Tour events. Tiger Woods was playing, Rory McIlroy was playing, there was legitimate drama. But when it became clear that Woods and McIlroy's teams weren't any good and the Tour schedule kicked up, the ratings went down.

The best thing TGL did this year was change their hammer rules. First, the hammer only changed hands when it was thrown. So once the winning team grabbed hold, they did not let it go. Mid-season, they gave each team three hammers, and it totally changed the game. It made the championship match thrilling to the end, and with the old rules, it would have been an easy New York win.

Reports have swirled that TGL could be expanding for its second season. They only had six teams this season, so adding two more teams makes a natural eight-team league. The cities associated with the teams have nothing to do with where they play; all matches are in Florida, but with who owns them. Arthur Blank owns Atlanta, Steve Cohen owns New York, etc.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Speith, Luke Clanton, Nick Dunlap, and Akshay Bhatia are all names that should be considered for new teams.