Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Some games get released in a dire state, but further development leads to improvement. Some games get delayed to better the quality of a game before its full release. Gollum Review Scores show that not all games can be saved by delays. Some games are just fundamentally flawed and no additional development time could save it from failure.

Gollum Review Scores: 43 on Metacritic

At first, Gollum’s premise sounded appealing: it aimed to bridge the gap in the story of The Lord of the Ring’s most nefarious and despicable hobbit between his capture in the hands of Sauron’s minion and his subsequent interactions with the hobbits of the trilogy. Nobody asked for it – but it was at least intriguing to find out how Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment imagined this “untold story.” However, it immediately became clear that neither the developers nor the publishers had any good ideas that would enrich the already epic The Lord of the Rings, and only succeeded in telling a story that fans unanimously thank for not being canon.

Not only did Daedalic fail to deliver a compelling story, but the developers also failed to create a decent game that could at least be enjoyed for its features and mechanics, if not for its story. But sadly, Daedalic insults fans by even daring to charge full price for this game, as there’s clearly no positives to be found in this game – not even any saving grace which ironically matches the character of its subject.

So far, Wcftech’s 6.5/10 review score for the game is already the highest rating for Gollum. Somehow, the reviewer found the despicable creature Smeagol as charming, with praises for the game’s environment design that makes you wonder whether they have access to a future build of the game that runs on futuristic engines. Their review reads: “The Lord of the Rings Gollum is a game that has a lot of technical issues that also ultimately drag its presentation back. However, it still is a charming game in its own way with its setting, writing, and some incredible environment design that can catch your breath at times. This game is a cautious recommendation for players that aren’t Lord of the Rings enthusiasts.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another forgiving review comes from Shacknews, which gave Gollum a review score of 6/10. The reviewer did appreciate the game’s effort to explore never-before-told stories in The Lord of the Rings canon, praising the game’s handling of Smeagol’s dual personality and how it relates to gameplay as its most positive trait. In their review, Donavan Erskine writes: “Gollum offers a fresh peek into the iconic fantasy world, but gameplay leaves a lot to be desired… There’s no doubt in my mind that Lord of the Rings fans will appreciate a lot of what Gollum is offering. It’s genuinely cool seeing such a fascinating side character step into the protagonist role in a story that further expands on a universe teeming with secrets to discover. It’s a bummer that there isn’t much else to write home about. A dull gameplay experience and technical hiccups make The Lord of the Rings: Gollum just as much of a polarizing experience as its main character.”

Past these two reviews come less understanding reviewers.

GGRecon’s 2-star rating out of 5 for the game reads: “Sadly, LotR: Gollum is lacking grace, polish and wit. It taunts you with familiar faces and iconographies like Gandalf, Shelob and Mordor, then subjects you to scenes of Gollum leaping away from an explosion to safety like an action movie star. The game focuses less on his compelling attributes, like his riddles and scheming, and more on his athletic abilities, the least imaginative aspect of his character.” Reviewer Dani Cross writes the game’s negatives as “Slow, boring gameplay, feels unfinished, and has none of Middle-Earth’s magic.”

The Guardian gave the game its lowest review score, with a 1 star out of 5 score, with a review that reads: “Sadly, LotR: Gollum is lacking grace, polish, and wit. It taunts you with familiar faces and iconographies like Gandalf, Shelob, and Mordor, then subjects you to scenes of Gollum leaping away from an explosion to safety like an action movie star. The game focuses less on his compelling attributes, like his riddles and scheming, and more on his athletic abilities, the least imaginative aspect of his character.”

If you’re still planning to purchase yourself a copy of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (please don’t), the game is out now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A future Nintendo Switch port, which we wish wouldn’t ever see the light of day, like where Gollum deserves to be, is set to be released some time in the future.