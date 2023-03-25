Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Drew Timme played a dominant game on Thursday against the UCLA Bruins as they booked their ticket to the Elite 8. However, the Gonzaga basketball star doesn’t expect things to get easier this March Madness, especially with UConn waiting for them.

The Bulldogs and the Huskies will play each other on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, and Timme admitted he sees a fierce “war” with UConn. With that said, he noted that Gonzaga needs to play really physical and shouldn’t be afraid to do the dirty work if they want to win.

“It’s going to be a battle. They have two great bigs. They’re both equally talented. We’re going to have to get dirty and nasty. It’s going to be a war,” Timme said, per John Fanta of FOX.

UConn beat no. 8 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 to set up the meeting with Gonzaga basketball. Guard Jordan Hawkins starred for the Huskies in the win, though as Drew Timme said, it’s UConn’s frontcourt that makes them so difficult.

The Huskies have both Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban playing really great basketball so far in the tournament. Sanogo specifically has been so dominant, having scored 28, 24 and 18 in the first three rounds of the competition.

Sure enough, Timme won’t have an easy time when Gonzaga faces UConn. It’s a difficult matchup for him, and as he said, he will have to step up and be extra physical for the Bulldogs to edge the no. 4 seeds.