Mark Few is one of the longest tenured head coaches in college basketball. The legendary Gonzaga head coach is entering his 26th season in Spokane, and he has built a reputation as one of the truly elite coaches in college hoops after building Gonzaga into a national powerhouse that competes for the sport's biggest prizes each year.

However, Few is still keeping an eye on the future, as he discussed his potential replacement on the end of the bench on a recent episode of the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein.

“Brian Michaelson will be the guy that takes over for me,” Few said. “That’s the great thing about Gonzaga. We always have the next guy up in line.”

Few calmed the nerves of many fans shortly after, confirming that the changing of the guard was not imminent and that he will still be leading the program in the near future.

“Few has no plans to retire, but clearly wants to have a succession plan in place, just like he did with Tommy Lloyd, who was previously Gonzaga’s ‘head coach in waiting' prior to taking the Arizona job in 2021,” Rothstein wrote.

Brian Michaelson is entering his 12th season as a Gonzaga assistant coach in 2024-25, making him a natural fit as Few's potential replacement down the line. He knows the program, he knows how Few operates it and can keep the train own the tracks after what would be a monumental coaching departure if Few were to step down.

Gonzaga fans are hoping that Few wants to stick around for at least a few more years after the success he has had with the Bulldogs. In 25 seasons, Few has a sparkling 716-143 record with 19 WCC Tournament titles. Gonzaga has made the NCAA Tournament in all 24 seasons it was held since Few became the head coach (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).