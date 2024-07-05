Four-star rated shooting guard for the class of 2025 Davis Fogle has decided to join Gonzaga basketball under the guidance of head coach Mark Few.

The 6-foot-7 senior from AZ Compass Prep chose Gonzaga over offers from Creighton and Kansas, although he had also received offers from Nebraska, LSU, Indiana, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Texas Tech, and several other schools.

Davis Fogle visited Spokane last weekend and was impressed enough not to pass up the opportunity. Gonzaga basketball was the only school to host him on an official visit, which also ultimately affected his decision.

Davis Fogle was impressed with Gonzaga basketball's plan for him

“The player development is top tier, they have a great plan for me and the culture is such a family vibe and on my visit I fell in love with it and it just felt like home,” said Fogle via Eric Bossi of 247Sports.

Fogle, the top player in Washington's Class of 2025, is transferring to Compass Prep in Arizona for his final high school season. Known for his impressive size and versatility on offense, Fogle is a sharpshooter with a keen court awareness. His passing ability is often underrated, highlighting his multifaceted skills. With his potential still growing, Fogle's future in basketball looks promising.

“I originally planned to commit toward the fall but after my visit I realized Gonzaga was the best place for me and there was no reason to wait,” he continued.

Fogle burst onto the scene last summer with standout performances in the Under Armour Association for Seattle Select. His stock soared further after an impressive junior season and standout performances in the spring.

Before committing to Gonzaga basketball Fogle told On3 about his thoughts about the Zags stating, “They’re an in-state school. And they’re just really, really consistent. They’ve gotten to the NCAA Tournament every year and, I think, they’ve been to like nine straight Sweet Sixteens. Their player development is top-notch and that is really sticking out about them.”

Comparisons to former Gonzaga stars who are now in the NBA

“They’ve come to see me at home like three times. They’ve come to see my workout at my high school twice. I mean, we have definitely grown a strong relationship. They like my scoring and my offensive skill set. They think I can fit in really well with their play style,” he continued.

Coach Mark Few is eager to unleash Fogle's potential. He sees shades of past Gonzaga greats in Fogle's game.

“(Coach Few) sees me being able to play my game and score the ball and play in spots similar to Julian Strawther and Corey Kispert,” said Fogle. “I think the difference maker for me is my versatility and my scoring ability,” said Fogle via 247Sports.

Fogle expressed that committing to Gonzaga fulfills a dream for him. Despite growing up in Washington, Gonzaga wasn't initially his dream program. As he developed as a player and they showed strong interest in him, he recognized the advantages and is eager to showcase his skills to their passionate fanbase.