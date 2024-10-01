One of the most successful mid-major hoops programs is set to change conference allegiance, as Gonzaga basketball is reportedly expected to join the Pac-12, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

“Breaking: Gonzaga has agreed to join the Pac-12, sources confirm to @CBSSports,” posted Norlander Tuesday morning.

Gonzaga basketball will not be joining the Pac-12 right away, however. The Bulldogs will have one more season in the West Coast Conference before heading to the Pac-12.

“Gonzaga will join the Pac-12 in all sports on July 1, 2026. Official announcement landing very soon,” added Norlander.

The looming addition of Gonzaga basketball to the Pac-12 is a big development for a conference looking to rebuild after seeing many of its former member schools departing for other leagues.

The Pac-12 currently only consists of the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars but have secured commitments of the Boise State Broncos, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, and San Diego State Aztecs back in September. The conference has also added the Utah State Aggies.

There is no denying that Gonzaga basketball is a force to reckon with nationally. Gonzaga's move to the Pac-12 also means that the WCC will be losing its most feared basketball program, which managed to find its way to the national championship game in 2017 and in 2021. The Zags have also booked a spot in the Big Dance in all but one year since 1999.

Social media reactions to Gonzaga basketball joining Pac-12

“About time! Convenient now that the best teams have left. Mark Few loves feeble competition more than anyone. Gets him hard,” said @ryanculver.

“Gonzaga is leaving the WCC and joining the new Pac-12, a source confirmed. End of an era in Spokane,” shared college basketball expert Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

From Gary Parrish of CBS Sports: “Gonzaga is leaving the WCC and moving to the Pac-12, as @Brett_McMurphy reported last week. Huge get for the remade conference. The Pac-12 will now have two programs — Gonzaga/San Diego State — that have played in two of the past four title games of the NCAA Tournament.”

“Gonzaga is going to be so confused when they don’t have a quadruple bye into the basketball conference tournament,” chimed in @dmad1433.