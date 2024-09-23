2024 has brought massive changes with college athletic programs migrating between conferences. Several conferences, including the Big 12, Big 10, and American Athletic Conference have experienced changes. Gonzaga Athletics could be the next program to make headlines with a potentially shocking Pac-12 move following the conference's failed pursuit to recruit schools from the AAC.

Gonzaga is seriously considering leaving the West Coast Conference to join the Pac-12, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. Both sides are having conversations, but nothing has been set in stone yet, Auerbach explained.

In early September, the Pac-12 added Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State to the conference. The migration happened as a result of former schools leaving for other conferences. Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State departed for the Big 12. Meanwhile, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC left for the Big 10, while Cal and Stanford migrated to the ACC.

Amid the conference realignment, ClutchPoints released a list of six schools that could have joined the Pac-12, and Gonzaga was one of them.

“It would be a massive coup if the rebirth of Pac-12 basketball included Gonzaga. The Zags have been the best and most consistent basketball program on the West Coast of the United States for the last twenty years and would walk into the new-look Pac-12 as the conference favorite,” ClutchPoints' Sonny Giuliano wrote on Sep. 12 regarding the Bulldogs' potential migration.

Other schools included UNLV, Nevada, Saint Mary's, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State.

As mentioned, one of Gonzaga's primary sports is basketball, even though the Pac-12 has been a strong football conference. It would be interesting to see how the Bulldogs fare in the new conference if the move goes through.

Should Gonzaga officially leave the West Coast Conference, it would leave behind competitors like Santa Clara, Pepperdine, and San Francisco.