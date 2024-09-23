The Pac-12 is leeching off the Mountain West. After poaching Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Colorado State for the 2026 season, another school will jump ship.

Utah State will join the Pac-12 imminently, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Utah State is expected to take its offer from the Pac-12. The confirmation of accepting the offer is expected soon,” Thamel reported.

The Pac-12 continues its expansion as it attempts to reach the eight-member school requirement to rejoin the FBS. Gonzaga will also join for basketball.

How will this commotion play out?

Utah State couldn't resist the Pac-12's offer

While the Pac-12 doesn't currently have a TV deal, it pitched a speculative media rights deal that would make each member school $10-15 million per year, via CBS Sports.

The Mountain West doesn't have a long-term TV deal, either. Currently, though, the conference is prioritizing retaining its remaining schools to stop the financial bleeding caused by school exit fees, via Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

“However, the clock is ticking. The Mountain West is in a proverbial sprint to secure its membership with financial incentives, much of which are derived from the exit and expected penalty fees owed to the league from those schools that left for the Pac-12. The exit and penalty fees are expected to eclipse $120 million,” Dellenger said.

The Pac-12 targeted the Mountain West after getting rejected by AAC schools Memphis, Tulane, UTSA, and South Florida. While Mountain West schools haven't been as loyal, all is not lost for the conference.

“The Mountain West is proposing a tiered distribution of the wealth, with each member receiving a financial boost. In fact, the Air Force Academy already has signed the agreement with the league,” Dellenger continued. “The academy is expected to receive a signing bonus of at least $10 million, sources tell Yahoo Sports. At least one other school, UNLV, is expected to receive a similar financial bonus.”

Air Force's commitment could set a precedent for other schools, such as UNLV, as the signing bonus is a more concrete benefit than a speculative TV deal. More information will come to light as the Mountain West's deadline approaches.

“Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has set a 5 p.m. MT time deadline to sign the deal as the Pac-12 races to potentially poach more members,” Dellenger concluded.

Oregon State and Washington State remain committed to the Pac-12 as it inches closer to the FBS requirement.