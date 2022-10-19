‘Good is not good enough anymore’: Karl-Anthony Towns drops truth bomb on Timberwolves’ expectations after Rudy Gobert trade

Karl-Anthony Towns sent a fiery message to the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

"It's always talkin about us being good and are we good enough and sh*t. It's time to be great. It's not time to be good anymore. It's time to be great. We made these trades, so gotta be great. Good is not good enough anymore." — Karl-Anthony Townspic.twitter.com/mKgtfsQtXc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves have high expectations following their playoff run last year. The trade for Rudy Gobert provides them with a menacing front-court between Gobert and KAT.

Gobert’s defensive prowess and Towns’ offensive ability will go a long way for Minnesota in 2022-2023.

Anthony Edwards is a rising star as well. Edwards and Towns made up a dynamic duo of sorts a season ago.

Karl-Anthony Towns understands that Minnesota features plenty of talent on the roster. But he also knows that they can’t take that talent for granted. Being good is one thing, but achieving greatness is the goal for KAT.

Towns has already made 3 All-Star teams and is one of the best big men in the game. For his career, he’s averaged over 23 points per game and shot just under 40 percent from beyond the arc. There is no denying the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns is a tremendous player.

Winning a championship would add a whole new level of respect to his resume. And with Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell by his side, Karl-Anthony Towns might just be able to lead a true contender this season.