Gotham Knights Red Hood Jason Todd Character Showcase Trailer

We get the final Gotham Knights character showcase, this time for Jason Todd, as Warner Bros. Interactive releases the Red Hood trailer. The deadliest and most brutal among the Gotham Knights has finally arrived.

Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Showcase Trailer

Red Hood is Gotham City’s deadliest crime fighter who does not fear death nor fear dealing death for he has experienced and escaped from it once. And now he’s here, and the Court of Owls might want to rethink this whole taking over Gotham City thing they’re doing.

Admittedly, it’s odd to see Red Hood fighting alongside the rest of the gang. As a sort of black sheep in the family due to his different morals, in Gotham Knights, Jason Todd has reconciled with the Bat Family and has committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. But his commitment to not killing his enemies doesn’t mean he’s stopped using guns – he’d probably leave you for dead instead of killing you himself, as we saw the Red Hood breaking kneecaps with bullets in the trailer.

An expert in both ranged and melee combat, Red Hood is a highly-trained marksman and is also a hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter. Having reached the peak of human strength, he’s a very dangerous foe in the field, and an ally you might want to keep an extra pair of eyes on on the battlefield.

Along with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin, Red Hood is here to protect Gotham City from danger – and in Gotham Knights, they face the Court of Owls in a Batman setting that we haven’t seen before in a Batman video game.

Gotham Knights is coming out on October 25, 2022, on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. Pre-ordering the game will net you a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicles’ first appearance in Detective Comics Issue 233.