Philip Rivers is back! In a shocking turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts brought back the 44-year-old veteran for one more game in the wake of their quarterback injuries. Rivers played decently, definitely way above what many expected from a mid-40s retired player playing in his first game in five years. Unfortunately, the Colts weren't able to get the win.

For Rivers, though, this game was more than just the result. Before coming back to the NFL for the Colts, Rivers was coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. The veteran quarterback was emotional talking about this game and how it could help inspire not only his players, but other young athletes as well.

“I was enjoying myself kind of down there being coach in South Alabama, but these kinds of things don't come up, but obviously this doesn't come up every day,” Rivers said. “But I think maybe, you know, maybe, maybe it will, I don't know, inspire or teach, you know, not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen, you know, hopefully, you know, certainly I think of my sons and those ballplayers, you know, that I'm in charge of at the school that they'll say like, ‘crap, Coach wasn't scared.'”

Rivers completed 18 of his 27 passes for 120 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. It's certainly not a gaudy statline for most quarterbacks. Considering the fact that the Colts worked Rivers out just a week ago and he hasn't played competitively in five years AND he's 44 years old, and that statline looks impressive. The fact that he was able to stand there and lead Indy down the field is impressive.

The Colts had the perfect chance to give Rivers the magical return he deserves. However, several miscues late in the game led to a Jason Myers field goal that won the game for the Seahawks.