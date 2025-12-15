The Seattle Seahawks won a slugfest of a game this past week against the Indianapolis Colts at home. The Seahawks eked out a close win, 18-16, on a last field goal. The Colts brought in Philip Rivers to play quarterback after injuries had plagued the position in Indianapolis. Rivers brought a lot of attention to the game, but the Seahawks were the better team because of how they managed it.

At his post-game press conference, Seahawks Mike Macdonald credited the decision to long-time Seahawks analyst and Director of Football Analysis and Special Situations, Brian Eayrs. Macdonald gave Eayrs credit because that game against the Colts was all about field position, and Macdonald said he was decisive and huge in their win.

“He was really decisive, I give him a lot of credit,” Macdonald said. “I gave him a game ball in the locker room because he put us in a position to still have a chance to win the game.”

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicked six field goals, with the last one being from 56 yards out as time expired to give the Seahawks the win. It marked the fourth time in their history that Seattle won a game without scoring a touchdown. It was only possible due to Eayrs advising Macdonald to use all three timeouts on defense with 47 seconds left.

Macdonald said he and Eayrs thought the Colts were out of range for a Blake Grupe game-leading field goal on that drive, in which Grupe nailed a career-long 60-yard field goal to give Indianapolis the lead.

“It was actually deeper than we anticipated. The guy made a heck of a kick,” Macdonald said. “We thought he was beyond his line.”

The Colts were held to 215 total yards on offense and were conservative in their play-calling. However, Rivers did throw a touchdown to Josh Downs in his first one since returning. The Colts were conservative in their offensive game plan, and brought the Seahawks into the mud with them.

The difference was the Seahawks' defense, and despite their own offensive struggles, Jason Myers was massive. Brian Eayrs was needed all game, and it makes sense that he was the unsung hero for the Seahawks.