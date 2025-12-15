Philip Rivers didn't hold back his thoughts following his return to the NFL in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Rivers didn't appear in a game since the 2020 campaign, which was also with the Colts. He returned to the franchise after starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in Week 14. With the team's quarterback depth managing through injuries, Rivers made the big decision to come out of retirement and help the team out amid a playoff push.

The veteran quarterback reflected on his return to the field after the game, via WISH-TV News. He was grateful to return to the league where he got to be a star for many years but expressed disappointment that the Colts couldn't come away with the win.

“Running out for warmups and all that and out there for the anthem and as the game just got going, I was just thankful,” Rivers said. “Grateful that I was out there, and it was a blast. It was a blast, but obviously the emotions now are disappointment, right? This isn’t about me. We had a team that was scrapping like crazy to try to stay alive and get in the postseason. So obviously we’re all disappointed. Came up just short.”

“It was a blast, but obviously now the emotions are disappointment.” Philip Rivers shared his thoughts after his first game back with the #Colts: pic.twitter.com/33PmhgL46V — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) December 15, 2025

How Philip Rivers, Colts played against Seahawks

Article Continues Below

Philip Rivers is excited to be back in the NFL but will look for better days following the Colts' 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Indianapolis surprised many by having a 13-6 lead at halftime, which featured Rivers' first passing touchdown since 2020. However, Seattle fought back as its special teams unit was the star of the game down the stretch.

Rivers was decent in his first game in five years but will have room for improvement in the upcoming weeks. He completed 18 passes out of 27 attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Jonathan Taylor led the rushing attack with 25 carries for 87 yards while recording three catches for 14 yards. Josh Downs had three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown, while Ameer Abdullah caught five passes for 32 yards.

Indianapolis fell to an 8-6 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins while trailing the Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Having a four-game losing streak, the Colts will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET.