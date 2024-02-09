Joe is the man.

Add the Comeback Player of the Year award to the resume of Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, whose resurgence with the AFC North franchise was among the best stories from the 2023 NFL season. On Thursday night, Flacco accepted his award at the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and shared a memorable speech.

“I'm honored to be up here,” Flacco said on stage.

“Big thanks to the city of Cleveland. I want to say thank you to my teammates for welcoming me in at that time. I want to say thank you for the city for making me feel at home,” the 39-year-old veteran signal-caller said.

Just an unbelievable year for Joe Flacco. He brings home Comeback Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/XNBH2MTt56 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 9, 2024

Flacco arrived in Cleveland in November following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. With Flacco at the helm of the Browns' attack on the field, the team managed to stitch together four wins in a row before eventually snatching the No. 5 seed in the AFC. In five starts for the Browns in the regular season, the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback went 4-1-0 with 1,616 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Browns made the playoffs but got eliminated by CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Flacco's Comeback Player of the Year award adds flavor to the Browns' offseason, with the quarterback bound to become a free agent again at the end of the 2023 NFL season. In any case, there is no denying that former Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP has made an unforgettable impact on the Cleveland franchise.