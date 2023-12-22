All the details of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million contract with the Dodgers have been revealed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have thrown payroll in the wind, spending whatever it takes to boost their World Series potential. The Dodgers latest deal came in the form of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year $325 million contract.

Yamamoto's contract isn't as convoluted as Shohei Ohtani's, but there are some provisions. The star pitcher will have opt out clauses after the sixth and eighth year in his contract. However, with a slight deferment in his contract, Yamamoto would be walking away from a big payday to opt out. Furthermore, Yamamoto will receive a $50 million signing bonus in 2024, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Six, eight years down the line, Los Angeles may decide to finally evaluate their payroll and may have to consider Yamamoto's contract. But after signing Ohtani and trading for Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers are focused on the now. They were more than willing to give Yamamoto a lengthy, $325 million deal.

After his work in Japan, Yamamoto has the stats to back up his new deal. Over seven years playing in NPB, Yamamoto held a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio. He is a three-time Triple Crown, Pacific League MVP and Sawamura Award – Japan's Cy Young equivalent – winner.

The Dodgers will be paying a hefty luxury tax for all of their offseason spending. However, to the franchise, if it leads to a World Series it'll all be worth it. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have an opportunity to opt out of his deal with LA in six years time. But for now, the Dodgers are just looking for him to bring his exciting arsenal to MLB.