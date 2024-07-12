The Boston Bruins went into the start of the offseason with a plan. They wanted to upgrade the talent level on their top line and add size and strength to their defense. They appear to have accomplished both goals by signing a pair of former Vancouver Canucks in center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

General manager Don Sweeney believes both men will help the Bruins compete against the upper echelon of the NHL. “I am hopeful that these two players tip that scale in our direction moving forward,” Sweeney said. “Elias has been in those top spots. I can’t tell you whether or not he would have done a better job against Sasha Barkov than Charlie Coyle.”

In many ways, Lindholm is the more valuable of the two commodities. While they needed a big, strong defenseman to upgrade the team's physical play, they already had blue liners Charley McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo.

On the other hand, the Bruins felt the impact of the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci throughout the 2023-24 season. Coyle and Pavel Zacha played effectively in trying to fill the skates of those retired players, but there was clearly something missing from the Bruins offense and it came to the forefront during the playoffs.

The Bruins failed to light up the scoreboard in the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and they needed overtime of the seventh game to get by their long-time opponents. They met the Florida Panthers in the second round and they couldn't come close to matching the eventual Stanley Cup champions in offensive production.

Sweeney had a clear plan of action as free agency got underway July 1. He wanted to upgrade his top line that included superstar David Pastrnak. By adding Elias Lindholm as a result of a 7-year deal with a $7.75 AAV, he is able to have a world-class pivot in the middle, and the Bruins were also able to move Zacha to left wing.

While nobody is saying that the top line will match Bergeron, Pastrnak and Brad Marchand when that trio was dominating several years ago, it is one that could be dangerous on an every-game basis.

Lindholm has plenty of talent, but even more to prove as he dons the Spoked B

Lindholm has been one of the top centers in the NHL throughout his most recent seasons.

The 29-year-old has been in the NHL for 11 seasons. He spent the first five years of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes and he performed adequately. However, when he moved on to the Calgary Flames during the 2018-19 season, he showed off his star qualities.

He scored 27 goals and 51 assists in 2018-19, his first season with the Western Conference team, and he followed that with a 29-goal season the following year. Lindholm had has most explosive season in 2021-22 when he lit up opposing goaltenders for 42 goals and added 40 assists for 82 points and an eye-catching plus-61 rating.

He was traded by the Flames at the trade deadline last season to the Vancouver Canucks. He had just 15 goals in the regular season for the two teams, but he did have 5 goals and 5 assists in 13 postseason games for the Canucks.

The thought of playing with Pastrnak is sure to excite Lindholm, and the Bruins believe he will be able to come close to the best level he displayed with the Flames.

Lindholm contract appears beneficial for both parties

The Bruins did not have to overpay to bring Lindholm into the fold. He had reportedly wanted quite a bit more when the Flames were in the market to resign him to an extension. After his ordinary regular season, a contract that paid him more than $9 million was simply not going to happen.

But while he is coming off a somewhat disappointing regular season, he is going to have a chance to compete on a consistent team that is almost sure to be in the playoffs once again. The Bruins are clearly expecting quite a bit from him, because he is going to have to compete against teams like the Panthers with Matthew Tkachuk, the Maple Leafs with Auston Matthews and the Lightning with Nikita Kucherov.

The level of talent next to Lindholm and the competition he will face should bring out the best in the team's new first-line center.

Grade for Lindholm's contract: A-minus

The Bruins had a huge need for a top-line center and they got their man. They also made a deal that did not break the bank for the team and has allowed the Bruins more salary-cap maneuverability going forward.

Lindholm is not coming off his best season, although he did rebound quite a bit in the playoffs. The Bruins need Lindholm to contribute quite a bit more than 15 goals next season. If he scores 25 goals or more, take away that minus and just give the Bruins a straight grade of A for the acquisition of Lindholm.