NHL free agency is officially underway and a flurry of moves have been made early on. The Boston Bruins are one team working hard in free agency and they have already landed deals with a few players.

The Bruins began by signing Elias Lindholm to a deal, per Chris Johnson of The Athletic.

‘Elias Lindholm signs a seven-year deal with #Bruins carrying a $7.75M AAV.'

Lindholm coming to Boston is a huge move for the Bruins. He spent the past six seasons with the Calgary Flames before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL trade deadline this year. In 26 games in Vancouver, he had six goals and six assists and then scored five goals with five assists in 13 postseason games for Vancouver.

The Bruins then agreed to terms with Nikita Zadorov shortly after, inking him to a six-year deal, per Darren Dreger.

‘6 years $5 mill per for Zadorov in Boston.'

Zadorov was also with the Flames for some time and was a teammate with Lindholm before he was traded to the Canucks in December of this past season. Now, Lindholm and Zadorov join forces again, this time with the Bruins as they both got decent contracts to begin free agency.

One concern is the length of the deal for Zadorov (six years) as he will turn 30 years old next April. But, the veteran has been a solid presence for a number of teams as he will get to begin a new chapter with the Bruins. This past season, Zadorov had 20 points with six goals and 14 assists while playing in 75 regular season games between the Flames and the Canucks.

Bruins free agency kicks off quickly

After agreeing to deals with Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, the Bruins didn't stop there. They agreed to a two-year deal with former Anaheim Ducks wing Max Jones, per Ty Anderson.

The Bruins have been aggressive so far in free agency. After finishing as the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, they lost in six games to the Florida Panthers, who ended up winning the Stanly Cup in a seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers.

But, the Bruins are hoping to bring another Stanley Cup to the city of Boston and have already worked wonders in free agency with a few signature moves. NHL free agency has just begun, but the Bruins have been one of the more active teams thus far.