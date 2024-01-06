Grades are in for Giants-Mariners Robbie Ray trade

With both the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners under pressure to make moves this offseason, the two clubs came together on Friday to complete a trade centering around a former Cy Young. San Fran secures left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray, while Seattle adds former All-Star Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, along with some cash considerations.

The deal comes with risks for both clubs, but the Giants are obviously acquiring the player with the highest ceiling and most impressive credentials in the trade package. Ray is a proven producer who can fit in seamlessly with his new team when he returns from Tommy John surgery, probably sometime after All-Star break. He can fortify their rotation behind Logan Webb and in front of Alex Cobb.

This franchise often thrives when its identity is pitching and timely hitting. The Mariners' current trajectory is harder to evaluate after their recent moves, however. They are gambling on an injury-prone outfielder to at least somewhat resemble the guy who belted 39 home runs for them in 2021, and an injury-prone pitcher to become trustworthy once again.

Let's not spoil our grades just yet, though. It's time to hand out report cards for this Robbie Ray trade between the Giants and Mariners.

Giants hoping they just traded for another ace

Ownership entered this offseason with grand ambitions and big-spending plans. They signed outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a $113 million contract, and Ray is owed $73 million across the next three years (can opt-out after 2024). Still, there are fans who will criticize the way president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is allocating the organization's resources.

Remember, though, that neither Mitch Hanigan nor Anthony DeSclafani were living up to their contracts. The former's was specifically a complication for San Francisco (will make $17 million next year and then has a $15.5 million player option in 2025). Ray is a gamble himself, but a safer one.

Despite surrendering 30 or more homers in a season three times in his career and walking 70 or more batters in four different years, the 32-year-old southpaw comes with upside. He nearly tossed 190 innings in back-to-back seasons and led the MLB with 248 strikeouts in 2021- the year he won the American League Cy Young. While his ERA can fluctuate from year-to-year, Ray has kept it under 4.00 for his 10-year career.

Simply put, the good outweighs the bad. Now, there is no telling how Robbie Ray will bounce back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last April, but he could be a crucial starter for the Giants during their hopeful postseason push in 2024.

Zaidi ships out two assets who were presently unreliable for one who ascended to the top of his field just two years ago. Health is the elephant in the room that can't be dealt with until after Ray clears rehab, but the Bay Area could be a perfect fit for this veteran.

Giants Grade: B+

Mariners gain some financial flexibility



Signing Ray in November of 2021 and trading for Luis Castillo ahead of the 2022 deadline gave the M's one of the most reliable starting pitching rotations in baseball. They were not available at the same time for long, but the tandem was a huge reason why the franchise ended its 20-year-plus playoff drought.

Now, manager Scott Servais can turn to George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, in addition to Castillo, for the immediate future. So, moving the injured Ray is a practical decision by president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. It gives the Mariners added financial flexibility for the remainder of MLB free agency, leaving the door open for a high-profile acquisition like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery or Cody Bellinger.

Usually, I like to grade a team solely on the tangible aspect of a trade, but I am going to make an exception here since the vision appears to be clear. Still, I can't ignore who Seattle is physically bringing back to T-Mobile Park, or the questions that come with those players.

An old friend returns; A veteran looks to get back on track

I love a good reunion as much as anybody. Although it is tough to match the hype of the original run, a revival can still be satisfying in its own way. Mitch Haniger was a fixture in the Mariners lineup for years and finished in the top 20 for MVP votes on two separate occasions. When healthy, he was one of the offense's most important contributors.

That's the thing, though. At 33 years old, and coming off chronic injury issues with the Giants, what evidence is there that Haniger will be rejuvenated? Anthony DeSclafani has his own concerns in that department and also just posted a 4.88 ERA in 19 starts in 2023. But he is in the final year of his contract, so the downside isn't too severe.

And that is what will prop up the Mariners in the Robbie Ray trade. They carved out intriguing new paths to explore this winter and beyond, while also acquiring someone who knows the environment extremely well. It might take some further reflection, but one could see how this ballclub can ultimately benefit from this roster shake-up.

Mariners Grade: B